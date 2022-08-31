Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium in Manchester for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team is one of the big favorites to win the title, but the season is just beginning. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Peacock.

Manchester City won the first two weeks of the season against West Ham 2-0 on the road and against Bournemouth 4-0 at home. In the third week the Citizens drew against Newcastle United 3-3 and the most recent game for them was another victory against Crystal Palace 4-2.

Nottingham Forest recently lost a game against Tottenham 0-2 at home, that game ended their good streak of a win and a draw. Until now the team is in the 14th spot of the standings with 4 points.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Wednesday, August 31 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Australia: 4:30 AM September 1

Bahamas: 2:30 PM

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM September 1

Barbados: 2:30 PM

Belize: 12:30 AM September 1

Botswana: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Ethiopia: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Gambia: 6:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM September 1

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Lesotho: 8:30 PM

Liberia: 6:30 PM

Malawi: 8:30 PM

Malta: 8:30 PM

Mauritius: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Namibia: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Pakistan: 11:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Rwanda: 8:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Sudan: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM September 1

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

United Kingdom: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia

Barbados: Csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV. Canada

Fiji: Sky Sport NOW

France: Canal+ Sport, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Go

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Pakistan: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App

South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Spain: DAZN , DAZN 3

Sri Lanka: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC