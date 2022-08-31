Manchester City and Nottingham Forest meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team is one of the big favorites to win the title, but the season is just beginning. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Peacock.
Manchester City won the first two weeks of the season against West Ham 2-0 on the road and against Bournemouth 4-0 at home. In the third week the Citizens drew against Newcastle United 3-3 and the most recent game for them was another victory against Crystal Palace 4-2.
Nottingham Forest recently lost a game against Tottenham 0-2 at home, that game ended their good streak of a win and a draw. Until now the team is in the 14th spot of the standings with 4 points.
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City and Nottingham Forest play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Wednesday, August 31 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Australia: 4:30 AM September 1
Bahamas: 2:30 PM
Bangladesh: 12:30 AM September 1
Barbados: 2:30 PM
Belize: 12:30 AM September 1
Botswana: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Ethiopia: 9:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Gambia: 6:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
India: 12:00 AM September 1
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Lesotho: 8:30 PM
Liberia: 6:30 PM
Malawi: 8:30 PM
Malta: 8:30 PM
Mauritius: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Namibia: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Pakistan: 11:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Rwanda: 8:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM
South Africa: 8:30 PM
South Sudan: 8:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM September 1
Tanzania: 9:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
United Kingdom: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia
Barbados: Csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: FuboTV. Canada
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW
France: Canal+ Sport, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Go
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Pakistan: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App
South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Spain: DAZN , DAZN 3
Sri Lanka: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC