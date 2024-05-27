Pep Guardiola may leave Manchester City at the end of next season, and the club is reportedly eyeing options if the Spanish manager decides to depart.

Everything eventually comes to an end, even Pep Guardiola’s tenure at Manchester City. Guardiola arrived in 2016 and has since amassed six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, and two Community Shields.

At the international level, Man City has won the UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup under his guidance. Without question, Manchester City has become the team to beat and the dominating force of English soccer.

With an astonishing record of 343-63-66, Guardiola can truly hold his head up high with his work in Manchester. It is the fourth club he has ever coached, following Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

Who May Replace Guardiola?



There are strong reports that Guardiola is ready to step aside, with his body of work well accomplished. Pep has just one more season remaining on his contract.

According to TyC Sports, the potential replacements City have lined up for life after Pep include:

Miguel Ángel Sánchez (Girona, sister club manager)

Julian Nagelsmann (German national team coach)

Xabi Alonso (who recently led Bayer Leverkusen to an undefeated Bundesliga season)

Roberto De Zerbi (the current sensation at Brighton)



Guardiola has won a total of 39 championships since his coaching career began and has a record of 671-108-143, with a winning percentage of 73%.