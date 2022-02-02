In an effort to disassociate themselves from Mason Greenwood the Red Devils are allowing their supporters to turn in any kit bought with the players name for another one.

Manchester United have informed their supporters that those who have purchased a Mason Greenwood jersey can swap said kit for another player on the team according to The Sun. The decision comes in the wake of the 20-year-old being arrested and charged for assault and rape.

Greenwood has since been suspended by the club and was released on bail pending further investigation. Everything started on Sunday when Greenwood’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson, accused the player of physical assault and attempt of sexual assault. Robson went as far as to share the images of the incident on social media, the images included one of her lips bleeding profusely and several injuries on her face, torso, and thighs.

Manchester United has been quick to condemn the player’s actions and while due process still needs to take its course, Greenwood’s club seems to have made a verdict on his future.

Mason Greenwood merchandise removed from Manchester United team store

All products with the player have been removed from the team store and online, while team sponsor TeamViewer announced that they are "closely monitoring developments" of the 20-year-old’s case, while Nike, who sponsor Greenwood, have suspended their sponsorship with the player.

Nike said in a statement: "We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood… We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Various Manchester United teammates have unfollowed the player on social media, and it would seem that Greenwood, who is still under contract, will not play for Manchester United again.