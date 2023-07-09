Manchester United had a bittersweet season in year one of Erik ten Hag as coach of the team. Though they won the Carabao Cup, first title for the club since 2017, the final months were a real struggle.

In the Europa League, they were favorites to hoist the trophy but were shockingly eliminated by Sevilla in the quarterfinals. In the FA Cup, Manchester City defeated them in the final at Wembley and, in the Premier League, the Red Devils managed to finish in third place to clinch a spot in next Champions League.

Now, there are no more excuses for Manchester United. In this massive rebuilding process, it’s time for them to fight head-to-head with Manchester City and Arsenal. After the departure of David de Gea, a superb goalkeeper might be crucial to do that.

Report: Andre Onana will be the new goalkeeper for Manchester United

This Saturday, David de Gea said goodbye to Manchester United after 12 years with the club. As his contract expired, the Spanish goalkeeper didn’t accept a salary reduction. He was the last man standing from Alex Ferguson’s era.

Now, the search for a replacement has started and there’s one clear favorite for Erik ten Hag. According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Andre Onana is a priority for the Red Devils.

Onana is 27-years old and was a tremendous player for Inter Milan last season. Though Manchester United’s front office analyzed two or three more options, their coach doesn’t want anyone else. It has to be the leader of Cameroon’s national team.

Furthermore, in something which might hint a possible transfer, Inter Milan are trying to sign Jan Sommer who took the place of injured Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich. That’s why, during the next few days, Andre Onana could arrive to Old Trafford.