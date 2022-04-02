Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is on the verge of becoming the new manager of Manchester United. English media have now leaked his release clause which the Red Devils would be willing to pay in order to sign him.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has been linked with a move to Manchester United, as the Dutchman had just had an interview with the Premier League side. As a result, it is widely believed that he has overtaken Paris Saint-Mauricio Germain's Mauricio Pochettino as the club's top managerial candidate.

According to reports, United will just have to fork out a small sum to get Ten Hag out of Ajax. English publication Manchester Evening News have revealed that the release clause in his contract is a mere €2 million, which is much less than the buy-out amount in Pochettino's PSG deal.

This amount would certainly not be a problem for a club of the Red Devils' caliber shall they opt to bring the 52-year-old to Old Trafford. He is set to succeed Ralf Rangnick, who is only an interim manager, and at the end of the season, will move to the role of advisor.

Erik Ten Hag favorite to replace Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

The Dutchman himself admitted that he had contact with the club, but that for now, he remains the leader of the Amsterdam giants. His answer, when questioned about his potential transfer to England, was that it was "a terrific club with tremendous supporters".