The future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford was put into question as the Portuguese star has reportedly asked the club to consider offers for him. Here's what Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag had to say.

In the summer of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to pack his bags and return to Manchester United 12 years after leaving the club. However, only one year later, the Portuguese forward reportedly wants out.

In his first year back at Old Trafford, Ronaldo put the team on his back for much of the season but it wasn't enough. The Red Devils failed to challenge for major trophies and were also unable to seal a place in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, which could be a big factor behind Ronaldo's desire to leave.

After not showing up to training, the 37-year-old will also miss the start of pre-season tour as he didn't travel to Bangkok for a friendly against Liverpool on Tuesday. That only fueled rumors about a potential departure, but United manager Erik ten Hag made it clear he is counting on Ronaldo.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale

"He's not with us and it's due to personal issues," ten Hag said at a press conference on Monday, as quoted by ESPN. "We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it.

"I'm looking forward to working with him. I have read [that he wants to leave], but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together," ten Hag continued.

"I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me, what I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together."

In the wake of a disappointing season for the Red Devils, Ronaldo's future was put into question. Chelsea have been heavily linked with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, though ten Hag's comments suggest United will try and keep him. Ronaldo still has one year left in his contract with Manchester United.