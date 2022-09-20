After a rough start to the Premier League season the Red Devils have won four in a row and are now looking to the winter transfer window.

Life at Manchester United is never dull, after a chaotic start to the season the team has settled things down with four wins in a row and sitting in fifth place in the Premier League standings.

For Erik Ten Hag it’s about getting his players to buy into his system and moving the club along after the last two disappointing seasons.

While Manchester United has loads of talent, Ten Hag is still looking for someone to fill the striker void, and according to The Sun, Manchester United may have identified said player.

Manchester United interested in Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos

According to The Sun’s report, Manchester United have Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos on their shortlist. Ramos is 21 years old and has been with Benfica since his youth.

Ramos is a Portuguese youth international and has 22 goals in 71 games for the club. This season he has hit the ground running with 4 goals in 6 league matches.

The Sun has reported that Manchester United has already spoken with Ramos’ representatives as he is valued at around $28 million. The transfer could be executed in the winter transfer window.