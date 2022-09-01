Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been trying to negotiate a transfer away from Old Trafford this summer. Erik Ten Hag's rebuke of the veteran now comes as details of Manchester United's transfer deadline day strategy become clear.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a miserable summer after announcing his intention to quit Manchester United earlier this transfer window. Since he was unable to play UEFA Champions League games for the Red Devils, the Portuguese star has been seeking a way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Agent Jorge Mendes has been trying to broker a transfer for the Portugal captain away from Manchester. Due to his absence, United's new manager had a tough time getting things off to a good start. The 37-year-old superstar missed much of his side's pre-season.

Despite this, the veteran forward has remained loyal, appearing in all four of their Premier League games this season, but starting just once in a 4-0 loss to Brentford last month. The English outfit bought Antony from Ajax for almost €100 million, ending Mendes' ambitions to finalize a swap deal involving Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

Erik Ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United

After finalizing agreements for Antony and Martin Dubravka, Manchester United don't anticipate any more arrivals. In addition, the club will see more Ronaldo appearances this season. The 37-year-old, according to his boss Erik Ten Hag, though, is set on remaining at Old Trafford.

"We are happy with him, he's happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together. From the start, we said we planned with him. It's your vision, not my vision. We are all on one page."

Where Ronaldo will fit in with the team is another concern that has been raised about him, and Ten Hag responded by saying: "You can see in training that it is clear that he has the capabilities. He will fit in because… I don't have to explain. Great player. He will fit in every system or every style. That's why we are talking, I said we are on one page. He knows what the demands are."

Now that Ronaldo knows what his immediate future holds, he can focus on getting back into the Dutchman's plans. The attacker may be disappointed that he won't be participating in the Champions League this season, but the World Cup is just around the horizon and he will want to be in top form for that.