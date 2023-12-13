Manchester United are going through one of their worst moments in recent decades. As a consequence, the future of Erik ten Hag as the team’s coach is at risk due to the latest results.

In the Champions League, the Red Devils suffered a humiliating elimination after falling at Old Trafford to Bayern Munich. In addition to being knocked out of the Round of 16, they couldn’t even reach the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the Premier League tells a very similar story. Last weekend, Manchester United lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth. Now, they are in sixth place on the table, trailing Liverpool by ten points, and heading toward the next season, they could miss out on any European competition.

As a result, it’s not surprising that rumors about potential replacements for Erik ten Hag have already begun circulating in the short and long term.

Who could replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

According to a report released in the last few hours by Relevo, Julen Lopetegui has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Erik ten Hag. The Spanish coach’s recent stint in the Premier League was impressive, successfully steering Wolverhampton away from relegation.

Furthermore, the formula of Spanish coaches seems to lead to success in the United Kingdom. Unai Emery has been a revelation with Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola turned Manchester City into a powerhouse, and Mikel Arteta has been sensational with Arsenal.

In recent weeks, other names that have been rumored for Manchester United include Zinedine Zidane, Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter.

How long is the contract of Erik ten Hag with Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag is under contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2025. The big problem for the team’s front office is that if they want to sack him, the coach has to receive almost $19 million to leave.

He is one of the top paid coaches in the world with an annual salary of $11.2 million. He was supposed to produce a transformation at Manchester United after developing a great young squad with Ajax.