The final matchday of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage will bring us a must-watch game between Manchester United and Bayern Munich at the emblematic Old Trafford. The game will take place on Tuesday, December 12.
This will be a must-win for the Red Devils, who need to beat the Bavarians as well as a draw between Galatasaray and Copenhagen in order to qualify for the round of 16. Erik ten Hag’s men are currently bottom of Group A with four points.
The Bundesliga giants, on the other hand, have already secured a place in the next round as group leaders with 13 points. Thomas Tuchel’s side doesn’t have much to play for except to remain unbeaten, and maybe to seal United’s fate to avoid facing them in the knockout stages.
Manchester United vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (EDT)
How to Watch Manchester United vs Bayern in your Country
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIVSONY TEN 2 HDSONY TEN 2
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2Proximus PickxRTL PlayClub RTL
Brazil: HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Brasil, TNT Go, GUIGO, SBT
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay DenmarkTV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sony LIVSONY TEN 2 HDJioTVSONY TEN 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2, discovery+ App, LiveScore AppRTE Player, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport 254SKY Go ItaliaMediaset InfinityNOW TVSky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: Flow Sports AppSportsMax 2Flowsports.coSportsMax App
Kenya: DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 MalaysiabeIN Sports Connect Malaysiasooka
Mexico: HBO MaxTNT SportsTNT Go
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus NigeriaCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport PremiumTV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2Polsat Box Go
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect SingaporeStarHub TV+beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport Premier LeagueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 FotballTV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN SA, Univision, ViX, Paramount+, TUDN App