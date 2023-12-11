Manchester United vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-24 UEFA Champions League in your country

The final matchday of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage will bring us a must-watch game between Manchester United and Bayern Munich at the emblematic Old Trafford. The game will take place on Tuesday, December 12.

This will be a must-win for the Red Devils, who need to beat the Bavarians as well as a draw between Galatasaray and Copenhagen in order to qualify for the round of 16. Erik ten Hag’s men are currently bottom of Group A with four points.

The Bundesliga giants, on the other hand, have already secured a place in the next round as group leaders with 13 points. Thomas Tuchel’s side doesn’t have much to play for except to remain unbeaten, and maybe to seal United’s fate to avoid facing them in the knockout stages.

Manchester United vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (EDT)

How to Watch Manchester United vs Bayern in your Country

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIVSONY TEN 2 HDSONY TEN 2

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2Proximus PickxRTL PlayClub RTL

Brazil: HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Brasil, TNT Go, GUIGO, SBT

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay DenmarkTV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sony LIVSONY TEN 2 HDJioTVSONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2, discovery+ App, LiveScore AppRTE Player, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 254SKY Go ItaliaMediaset InfinityNOW TVSky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: Flow Sports AppSportsMax 2Flowsports.coSportsMax App

Kenya: DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 MalaysiabeIN Sports Connect Malaysiasooka

Mexico: HBO MaxTNT SportsTNT Go

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus NigeriaCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport PremiumTV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect SingaporeStarHub TV+beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport Premier LeagueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 FotballTV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN SA, Univision, ViX, Paramount+, TUDN App