Manchester United vs Brighton: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in the US and Canada

Manchester United will host Brighton for Matchday 1 matchup of the 2022-23 Premier League. Check out the date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial). As for Canada, watch it live on fuboTV Canada.

Manchester United have their hopes up as their pre-season tour went very well. In fact, the team managed by Erik Ten Hag picked up six wins over 7 friendly games on July. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is still figuring out if he is going to stay at Old Trafford.

Whereas Brighton managed to stay at the English's top-flight league with very good performances. In fact, the team managed by Graham Potter finished off 7th at the last season standings. So with the signing of striker Julio Enciso, The Seagulls seek to score more goals this season.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Date

Manchester United and Brighton will face-off on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM (ET) for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This game will be held at The Red Devils' home, the iconic Old Trafford Stadium.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the US and Canada

Manchester United will face Brighton for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This Premier League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. In Canada watch it on fuboTV Canada. Other options for the US are: SiriusXM FC and Peacock.