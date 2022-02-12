Manchester United will face Brighton for the Matchday 18 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Manchester United and Brighton will face each other at Old Trafford for a recovered game from the Matchday 18 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this PL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on Peacock. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Manchester United's season has been a real disappointment. Much more was expected from this team, especially with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, but lately the "Red Devils" are in the news more for internal problems than for soccer reasons. One of the few goals left for United is to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and for that they must obtain as many points as possible.

On the side of Brighton and Hove, a more than acceptable season for a team that above all had the objective of maintaining the category. Currently with 33 points they are much closer to the Europa League qualifying zone than to the relegation zone. If they win this game, they could stay only 3 points behind Arsenal, the last ones who are qualifying for the EL.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Date

This recovered game corresponding to Matchday 18 of the Premier League between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove that will take place at Old Trafford will be played on Tuesday, February 15 at 3:15 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Brighton: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester United vs Brighton

Manchester United and Brighton and Hove will play this recovered game for the Matchday 18 of the 2021/2022 Premier League, and it will be broadcast in the US on Peacock. In Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

