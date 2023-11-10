Manchester United vs Luton Town: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester United face Luton Town in one of the most anticipated games for this weekend in the Premier League. The match will be played this Saturday, November 11th at Old Trafford. Read here to find out how to watch it in your country.

Manchester United are in a major crisis after a 4-3 defeat last Wednesday against Copenhagen in Denmark. Erik ten Hag is experiencing a disastrous season, on the verge of elimination in the group stage of the Champions League and currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League. Another loss might cost him the job.

Meanwhile, Luton Town had an incredible victory almost secured against Liverpool, but Luis Diaz scored a very emotional goal in the 95th minute. Nevertheless, they managed to climb out of the relegation zone in what will be a tough battle with rivals such as Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Manchester United vs Luton Town: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12 PM

Australia: 1 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 9 PM

Belgium: 4 PM

Brazil: 12 PM

Canada: 10 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4 PM

Denmark: 4 PM

Egypt: 5 PM

France: 4 PM

Germany: 4 PM

Ghana: 3 PM

Greece: 5 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11 PM

Ireland: 3 PM

Israel: 5 PM

Italy: 4 PM

Jamaica: 10 AM

Kenya: 6 PM

Malaysia: 11 PM

Mexico: 9 AM

Morocco: 4 PM

Netherlands: 4 PM

New Zealand: 4 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 4 PM

Norway: 4 PM

Philippines: 11 PM

Poland: 4 PM

Portugal: 3 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6 PM

Serbia: 4 PM

Singapore: 11 PM

South Africa: 5 PM

Spain: 4 PM

Sweden: 4 PM

Switzerland: 4 PM

UAE: 7 PM

UK: 3 PM

United States: 10 AM (ET)

How To Watch Manchester United vs Luton Town in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League ROA, K24 TV

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, StarTimes App

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport GOtv Football, SABC 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO