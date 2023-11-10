Manchester United face Luton Town in one of the most anticipated games for this weekend in the Premier League. The match will be played this Saturday, November 11th at Old Trafford. Read here to find out how to watch it in your country.
Manchester United are in a major crisis after a 4-3 defeat last Wednesday against Copenhagen in Denmark. Erik ten Hag is experiencing a disastrous season, on the verge of elimination in the group stage of the Champions League and currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League. Another loss might cost him the job.
Meanwhile, Luton Town had an incredible victory almost secured against Liverpool, but Luis Diaz scored a very emotional goal in the 95th minute. Nevertheless, they managed to climb out of the relegation zone in what will be a tough battle with rivals such as Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United.
Manchester United vs Luton Town: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12 PM
Australia: 1 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 9 PM
Belgium: 4 PM
Brazil: 12 PM
Canada: 10 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4 PM
Denmark: 4 PM
Egypt: 5 PM
France: 4 PM
Germany: 4 PM
Ghana: 3 PM
Greece: 5 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11 PM
Ireland: 3 PM
Israel: 5 PM
Italy: 4 PM
Jamaica: 10 AM
Kenya: 6 PM
Malaysia: 11 PM
Mexico: 9 AM
Morocco: 4 PM
Netherlands: 4 PM
New Zealand: 4 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 4 PM
Norway: 4 PM
Philippines: 11 PM
Poland: 4 PM
Portugal: 3 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6 PM
Serbia: 4 PM
Singapore: 11 PM
South Africa: 5 PM
Spain: 4 PM
Sweden: 4 PM
Switzerland: 4 PM
UAE: 7 PM
UK: 3 PM
United States: 10 AM (ET)
How To Watch Manchester United vs Luton Town in your Country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Sport Mix
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League ROA, K24 TV
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, StarTimes App
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport GOtv Football, SABC 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 2
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO