Manchester United may have to fork out $18m if they want to fire Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is not going through the best of times at Manchester United. In his second season at the club, the Dutch manager is already on the hot seat as the Red Devils suffered eight losses in 15 games this term. In other circumstances, this could have already resulted in the manager’s firing.

But sacking ten Hag would come at a price for the team as his deal runs until June 2025. The Guardian claims his salary is close to £9 million ($11m), so United may have to pay up to £15m ($18m) to terminate his contract.

That may be the reason the 53-year-old is still at the job. Of course, he still has time to turn things around. But United have just been embarrassed with consecutive 3-0 defeats at home – one of them being the Manchester derby. Other managers may not have resisted to that.

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with 15 points, eight shy of the top four. Ten Hag’s side has three points after three UEFA Champions League matches, but is one point below Galatasaray, currently second in Group A.

Manchester United linked with other managers

With pressure mounting on ten Hag, Manchester United have already been linked with other managers. According to the Daily Mail and The Times, Zinedine Zidane and Rubem Amorim are possible targets to replace the Dutchman.

Zizou hasn’t been on the dugout since 2021, when he stepped away from his managerial duties at Real Madrid. The French legend guided Los Blancos to three consecutive Champions League titles, but they’re the only team he’s coached so far.

Amorim, on the other hand, has been in charge of Sporting CP since March 2020. He won multiple domestic titles and gave the team a trademark style of play. The 38-year-old has already been mentioned as a potential candidate for PSG, Chelsea, and Tottenham in the past.

The Portuguese coach recently addressed the possibility of taking over at Old Trafford. “I’m not going to make any kind of comment on these situations. We don’t know the future, it depends on the results. … I don’t want to be commenting on these things. I have not been contacted by Manchester United,” he said, via the Daily Mail.

Next games could be crucial for ten Hag

Ten Hag may have been able to avoid the firing so far, but he’s walking on thin ice. With United already many points behind the Champions League spots, the club expects to see a turnaround fast. Besides, the team’s European aspirations also seem to be on the line, with two losses in three group stage games.

Therefore, the first test ten Hag must pass will be United’s trip to London on Saturday, when they take Fulham at Craven Cottage. On Wednesday they’ll take on Copenhagen to resume their Champions League campaign.

In case of victory, the manager would get a much-needed breath of fresh air to continue with his project. But another slip up could prove costly. Because, at some point, the club will make a drastic decision if nothing changes – regardless of how much money it takes to do that.