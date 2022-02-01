Manchester United will face Middlesbrough for the fourth round of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Manchester United will face Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in what will be for the fourth round of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this FA Cup game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free.

This 2021-2022 season Manchester United has been a real disappointment taking into account the expectations they had generated, especially with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. They are very far from the fight for the Premier League, and that is why the “Reds Devils” are confident that they can do better in another competition, such as this FA Cup.

Their rivals will be Middlesbrough, who are currently in sixth place in the standings in the EFL Championship (second division of English soccer). "The Boro" will go in search of a true feat, because beyond United's bad moment, they are still one of the best teams in the Premier League and as if that were not enough, they have the star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Date

This game corresponding to the fourth round of this FA Cup 2021-2022 between Manchester United (Cristiano Ronaldo's team) and Middlesbrough (from the second division) will be played on Friday, February 4 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Middlesbrough

This 2021/2022 FA Cup fourth round game will have a single broadcast. Manchester United (Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team) vs Middlesbrough (looking for the feat) can be watched in the United States exclusively on ESPN+.

