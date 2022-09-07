Manchester United will play against Real Sociedad for Matchday 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this Europa League game in your country.

Manchester United and Real Sociedad will face-off at the Old Trafford Stadium for Matchday 1 of 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Here you will find out the kick-off time of this Europa League match, and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to stream live free this matchup.

Manchester United come off strong as they are in a winning streak in the 2022-23 Premier League. In fact, the newly signed player Antony has made an impact already for the Red Devils. So, the team managed by Erik Ten Hag is preparing to outbest their Spanish rivals.

On the other side, Real Sociedad have had a rough start in the 2022-23 La Liga season. In fact, the team managed by Imanol Alguacil won just two games in four matchdays. However, the focus is on the European tournament, as the Spanish team will play it again after last season.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bahamas: 3:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Friday)

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Brunei: 3:00 AM (Friday)

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 9:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

Fiji: 7:00 AM (Thursday)

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Guyana: 3:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Friday)

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM (Friday)

Papua New Guinea: 5:30 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 3:00 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (Friday)

Solomon Islands: 6:00 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Sudan: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Belize: ESPN Norte

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

France: RMC Sport 2, RMC Sport en direct

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1, Virgin TV Go

Italy: Sky Sport 253, DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN1 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, RMC Sport 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Philippines: Premier Sports

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

South Sudan: TOD, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

UK: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), Paramount+ (Free Trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com,UniMás, TUDN App, Univision NOW, VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now



