Manchester United and Real Sociedad will face-off at the Old Trafford Stadium for Matchday 1 of 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Here you will find out the kick-off time of this Europa League match, and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to stream live free this matchup.
Manchester United come off strong as they are in a winning streak in the 2022-23 Premier League. In fact, the newly signed player Antony has made an impact already for the Red Devils. So, the team managed by Erik Ten Hag is preparing to outbest their Spanish rivals.
On the other side, Real Sociedad have had a rough start in the 2022-23 La Liga season. In fact, the team managed by Imanol Alguacil won just two games in four matchdays. However, the focus is on the European tournament, as the Spanish team will play it again after last season.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bahamas: 3:00 PM
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Friday)
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Brunei: 3:00 AM (Friday)
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Eswatini: 9:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
Fiji: 7:00 AM (Thursday)
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Guyana: 3:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Friday)
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM (Friday)
Papua New Guinea: 5:30 AM (Friday)
Philippines: 3:00 AM (Friday)
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (Friday)
Solomon Islands: 6:00 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (Friday)
Sudan: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Belize: ESPN Norte
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
France: RMC Sport 2, RMC Sport en direct
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1, Virgin TV Go
Italy: Sky Sport 253, DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN1 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, RMC Sport 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Pakistan: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Philippines: Premier Sports
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
South Sudan: TOD, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
UK: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), Paramount+ (Free Trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com,UniMás, TUDN App, Univision NOW, VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now