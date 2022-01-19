Manchester United and West Ham will clash off at Old Trafford in the 23rd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Manchester United and West Ham will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 23rd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US.

This will be their 52nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning exactly 31 games so far; West Ham have celebrated a victory seven times to this day, and a great number of even 13 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent Premier League game was played on September 19, 2021, when the Red Devils snatched a late 2-1 win away at the Olympic Stadium in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 23 game between Manchester United and West Ham will be played on Saturday, January 22, 2021, at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs West Ham in Premier League 2021-22

The English match to be played between Manchester United and West Ham on the 23rd round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States.