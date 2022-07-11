The Red Devils are looking towards next season and manager Erik ten Hag is looking at his old club for reinforcements.

The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United is up and running, the club is getting ready for the new Premier League season and the Red Devils are hoping to be a contender for the Premiership throughout the year.

While there are big question marks surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and his future, the Manchester United squad is still packed with loads of talent: David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes.

Now former Ajax and current Manchester United gaffer Erik ten Hag has a shortlist of two players from his former club that he is interested in signing.

Antony and Lisandro Martinez on Manchester United radar

According to 90min the two players in question are Antony and Lisandro Martinez. Antony is a Brazilian winger who moved to the Netherlands in 2020, to date the former Sao Paulo winger has 23 goals in 79 games for Ajax.

Argentine Lisandro Martinez has been rumored for the last few weeks with a price tag of around $60 million in transfer. Between the two they are valued together at around $140 million.

Martinez already has seven caps for Argentina while Antony has 2 goals in 9 matches with Brazil. United are close to signing Christian Eriksen who would be the club’s first major acquisition in the offseason.