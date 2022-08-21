Manchester United is not having the best moment in its history. The bad results are not just hurting the fans, but also former players and icons. One of them attacked Cristiano Ronaldo and thinks that he should no longer be in the team's starting XI.

Even though Manchester United has one of the best squads in the Premier League, the team is going through one of the worst moments in its history. Now, a Red Devils' icon has spoken and talked about his former club, specially about Cristiano Ronaldo and why he thinks the Portuguese should not be in the next starting XI against Liverpool.

Every Manchester United's fan is having a rough time due to the team's beginning of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Erik ten Hag was supposed to change the cub's mentality, but unfortunately the Dutch manager has not been able to do it and he has a tough task to do this semester.

This situation is hurting those who love Manchester United, even the former players. Now, one of the biggest icons in the team's history has revealed which are the main problems, for him, that are causing this bad moment and how he thinks it could be fixed.

Wayne Rooney attacks Cristiano Ronaldo and thinks he should not be in Manchester United's starting XI

Wayne Rooney is one of the biggest icons for Manchester United in its history. His words are always heard by the fans as he wants the best for his former club, but nowadays he thinks that the players do not have his same thought.

"If I was in Ten Hag’s position my main concern would be getting energy on the pitch, and United’s failure to recruit a number nine means they relied on Ronaldo against Brentford, even though he hadn’t trained a lot with the team," said Wayne Rooney in press conference. "He looked like he needs time to get match fit. Ten Hag needs energy from his side and that may mean dropping Ronaldo."

DC United's coach also judged the rest of Manchester United's players. "I have never seen Manchester United so lacking in those basic qualities. Their hammering by Brentford was hard to watch. If that had happened to any of the United teams I played for, I think fans, journalists and every other team in the country would have been shocked, but people weren't with this side."