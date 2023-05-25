Marcelo Gallardo and Luis Enrique, the two main candidates to take over PSG next season

Christophe Galtier’s days as PSG manager seem to be over, according to reports out France the 56-year-old’s time could be up after a season which saw PSG once again lose out on the UEFA Champions League.

Not to mention the fallout between the supporters and Lionel Messi, on top of that Neymar and Kylian Mbappé also seem to have their futures planned away from PSG.

According to Telemundo’s Veronica Brunati, PSG has their eyes on two coaches currently out of work, former Spain boss Luis Enrique and former PSG player and River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo.

Next coach for PSG?

According to Veronica Brunati, Luis Campos has already reached out to Gallardo’s camp to see the possibility of him coaching. Gallardo left River Plate at the end of last season after winning 14 titles with the famed Argentine club. Gallardo is reported as wanting his next step to be in Europe after winning titles with Nacional of Uruguay and River at the helm.

PSG’s reported first choice is Luis Enrique who had a dismal World Cup with Spain but PSG would be a good bounce back platform for the former Barcelona boss.