Mazatlan take on Cruz Azul at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Mazatlan and Cruz Azul meet in a Matchweek 13 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán. The home team won last year against the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Mazatlan is unlikely to reach the playoffs of the second phase of Liga MX with so many losses and few wins, Mazatlan's record is negative with 8 losses, 2 draws and 2 wins with a recent loss against Atletico de San Luis 0- 1 on the road.

Cruz Azul won a recent game against Atlas 1-0 at home, but before this victory the team lost against Pachuca 0-1 on the road in what was the last game of March for Cruz Azul, at least the team opens April with a win.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Date

Mazatlan and Cruz Azul play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Friday, April 8 at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán. The visitors have a deadly offense, but the last time the home team played against them, the visitors lost 0-2 on July 26, 2021.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Mazatlan and Cruz Azul at the Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán on Friday, April 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com