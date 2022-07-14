Melbourne Victory and Manchester United face each other on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a friendly match during the 2022 Pre-season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it from different parts of the world.

Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly in your country

Melbourne Victory will meet with Manchester United in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Here you can find the kick-off time of this unique soccer match and how to watch it in your country.

This will be their first overall meeting. Melbourne Victory of the Australian A-League Men and Manchester United of the English Premier League have never clashed before neither in a Club Frienldy nor at any world club tournament.

The game will be played on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.

Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time

Australia: 8:05 PM (AEST)

Botswana: 12:05 PM

Cameroon: 11:05 PM

Canada: 6:05 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 1:05 PM

Germany: 12:05 PM

Ghana: 10:05 AM

Ireland: 11:05 AM

Kenya: 1:05 AM

Mexico: 5:05 AM

Nigeria: 11:05 AM

Portugal: 11:05 AM

Russia: 1:05 AM (MSK)

Rwanda: 12:05 AM

South Africa: 12:05 AM

Sudan: 12:05 PM

UK: 11:05 PM

US: 6:05 AM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 12:05 PM

Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 Play, Paramount+, 10

UK: MUTV Online, MUTV

Ireland: MUTV Online, MUTV