Melbourne Victory will meet with Manchester United in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Here you can find the kick-off time of this unique soccer match and how to watch it in your country.
This will be their first overall meeting. Melbourne Victory of the Australian A-League Men and Manchester United of the English Premier League have never clashed before neither in a Club Frienldy nor at any world club tournament.
The game will be played on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.
Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
