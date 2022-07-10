Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is said to have reservations about signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, given his present club are under pressure to retain the superstar. Here, find out the reasons why.

Why Ronaldo could forcefully stay at Manchester United and reasons Chelsea are coy on possible move

With only one season back at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have informed Manchester United that he wants to depart after the arrival of Erik ten Hag. According to reports, the Portuguese veteran wants to win at least one more UEFA Champions League before he hangs up his boots.

However, he doesn't think he can achieve that goal at his current side. The Red Devils have the option to extend his deal with the 37-year-old until 2023, but he wants to go because of the club's lack of ambition in the transfer market.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's salary can only be accommodated by a select few bidders. As a result, Chelsea are said to be one of them after a recent meeting between new owner Todd Boehly and superagent Jorge Mendes.

Why Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel doesn't want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Armando Broja's future is in doubt since Romelu Lukaku rejoined Inter on loan. Thus, the Blues are looking to sign a new central forward before the 2022-23 Premier League season begins. It is said that Thomas Tuchel is hesitant to bring in Ronaldo because the presence of the Portuguese star may disturb the Blues manager's favored attacking trio.

According to British newspaper Daily Mail, Boehly has given Tuchel a lot of sway over recruitment decisions because he doesn't want to make the same error as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who changed his front three last year to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

How Manchester United could force Cristiano Ronaldo to remain this summer

For personal reasons, Ronaldo will be absent from Manchester United's pre-season training trip to Thailand and Australia. Nevertheless, the club's sponsors are reportedly lobbying the United hierarchy to maintain hold of the seasoned attacker.

The Red Devils' major sponsors, according to the Mirror, are putting pressure on the club to keep the Portugal international on their books. The player's two-year deal is projected to pay him almost £500,000 a week in salary, and some brands are hoping to profit from the player's extensive marketing reach over that time period.