Lionel Messi gave the best years of his career to FC Barcelona, so that’s why everyone is wondering if he’ll return someday. Now, the Argentine striker has excited the club’s fans with an emotional comment about the team on Ronaldinho’s Instagram post.

Every Barcelona fan dreams of Lionel Messi’s return. His departure from the club in 2021, amidst huge financial problems, wasn’t the ending they had envisioned for the illustrious tenure of their former captain.

Since then, persistent rumors have hinted at the club’s interest in bringing Messi back for one final chapter. Fans yearn for him to retire wearing the Barcelona jersey, envisioning it as the perfect conclusion to the story of this living legend.

Lionel Messi remembers his days in Barcelona with an emotional comment on Ronaldinho’s IG post

Whenever Lionel Messi mentions FC Barcelona, it sparks excitement among fans, fueling hope for his potential return. While his tenure at Inter Miami continues, it’s improbable that he’ll retire without gracing Barcelona’s field once more.

Now, Messi has done it again. The Argentine striker jumped into social media to address his days as a player of the Blaugranas, sharing some emotional thoughts on Ronaldinho’s Instagram.

The Brazilian posted on his Instagram a picture of him walking through Barcelona’s facilities. “What a photo!” Messi commented. “Those walks from the dressing room to La Masia’s field with a coffee, haha”

Many fans responded to Messi’s comment by urging him to return to Barcelona and conclude his career with the club. They believe that his reminiscence about his days at the club signifies his longing for the team, and such actions from Lionel reinforce this idea.

Lionel Messi spent 21 years playing for FC Barcelona before leaving in 2021. The club was unable to solve its financial problems and couldn’t offer him a contract extension, so he joined PSG for free.

Now, Messi is part of Inter Miami, as he joined the MLS club last summer. At the age of 36, fans think that retirement is near, but some of them don’t want him to end his career without playing for the team that watched him evolve into a legend.

Will Lionel Messi play for FC Barcelona again?

As of today, it appears that Lionel Messi isn’t inclined to return to FC Barcelona. The forward seems settled in Miami, and the club has formulated a plan centered around him to build a formidable roster for the future.

Prior to the winter transfer window, rumors circulated about FC Barcelona attempting to aquire Lionel Messi in loan. However, these rumors were never substantiated, and the club’s financial situation made such a move impossible.