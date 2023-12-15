Major changes are on the horizon for soccer in the United States. The MLS teams have opted out of participating in the 2024 US Open Cup, impacting the chances for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to vie for this trophy next year.

During the summer, Inter Miami made arguably the most ambitious decision in MLS history. The Florida-based team secured a highly lucrative deal, signing Lionel Messi and bringing one of the greatest players in history to the United States.

This decision swiftly paid dividends for the club. Lionel Messi led the team to victory in the 2023 Leagues Cup, claiming his first title in the US and dispelling any notion that he came to the MLS just to retire.

MLS clubs have decided not to participate in the 2024 US Open Cup

Huge changes are set for the US Open Cup next year. Following numerous rumors, Major League Soccer (MLS) has officially confirmed that its clubs will not participate in the tournament for 2024, a decision that has caught everyone by surprise.

On Friday, the league announced that MLS teams have chosen not to participate in the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Instead, representation will come from MLS NEXT Pro clubs, set to compete for the title.

As per the MLS, this decision aims to foster the growth of young talent and provide emerging professional players with opportunities to compete at a higher level. Additionally, it’s geared towards reducing schedule congestion, affording players more rest time between games.

The decision has surprised everyone. Earlier this year, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami came close to securing the US Open Cup title but were defeated by the Houston Dynamo. Now, they won’t even have the chance to compete for the trophy.

Naturally, this decision has sparked differing opinions. Some fans believe that MLS is undervaluing the tournament, while others argue that this change will provide young talents with more opportunities to play, potentially securing a spot in the main club.

What is MLS NEXT Pro?

MLS NEXT Pro is a league affiliated with the MLS, launched in 2022 as a project to support the main clubs. A total of 27 teams are part of this competition and is classified as part of the third tier of US Soccer.

MLS clubs often utilize these teams to test young talents and subsequently promote them to the main roster. Sending them to the US Open Cup could be a remarkable opportunity to enhance competitiveness and cultivate better players.