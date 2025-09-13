Trending topics:
Video: Lionel Messi misses penalty for Inter Miami right before Charlotte FC take the lead

Lionel Messi missed a penalty for Inter Miami, and Charlotte FC immediately takes the lead in the MLS.

By Emilio Abad

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

Inter Miami faces Charlotte FC in a crucial MLS clash, as the team looks to climb out of seventh place in the standings. However, things did not go as planned after Lionel Messi missed a penalty, and on the very next play, Charlotte FC took the lead.

The penalty, awarded to Messi inside the box, came under controversy as some questioned whether the Argentine star was actually fouled. Messi attempted a Panenka-style shot but failed to convert, leaving Inter Miami trailing at a critical moment.

The penalty was awarded to Messi in the 32nd minute, and on the very next play, in the 33rd minute, Charlotte FC capitalized on a counterattack. Exploiting the defensive gaps left by a poorly positioned Inter Miami, they quickly turned the opportunity into a goal.

It was a beautifully executed team move, finished with a cross from the right wing by Vargas, who delivered a precise pass into the box, allowing Idan Toklomati to calmly slot it into the net.

Messi’s key presence

Beyond missing the penalty, there had been uncertainty over whether Messi would play due to his participation in the World Cup qualifiers. Ultimately, he started the match, with his absence being a personal decision between the head coach and the star rather than a physical issue.

In the latest press conference, Javier Mascherano stated, “Leo is doing well. He trained with us all week and he’ll be available for the game against Charlotte.” Consequently, Messi started in today’s match as Inter Miami looked to secure a win to solidify fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami is also dealing with the absence of Luis Suarez, who has been suspended for an additional three games by MLS following his altercation with Steven Lenhart, according to Tom Bogert.

This suspension rules Suarez out of the match against Charlotte FC as well as the upcoming games against Seattle Sounders and DC United, creating further challenges for Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference standings.

