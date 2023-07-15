The wait is over and the presentation of Lionel Messi, one of the best players in soccer history to MLS, will finally take place this Sunday, July 16. Here we will tell you what the weather will be like on this important day in the career of the Argentine star, of course, of the entire MLS.

After his bad experience at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi was ready to take new directions in his professional career. Much was said about what the new destination of the Argentine player would be, until it was finally known that it would be Inter Miami of the MLS, and since then his arrival on American soil has been expected.

His presentation to the Florida team is an event awaited not only by Inter and MLS fans, but also by the thousands of Messi fans around the world. It will be interesting to discover if the weather will be good on this historic day for American soccer.

Weather in Fort Lauderdale

The day of Lionel Messi’s presentation, according to World Weather forecasts, it will be cloudy but no rain is expected. Humidity will range between 68 and 77%.