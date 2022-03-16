Tata Martino and Mexico need to find solutions soon to face the upcoming matches of the CONCACAF Qualifiers, including the one against the United States at the Azteca Stadium, as they have suffered the withdrawal of one of their most important players.

The ball has yet to roll in the last round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers and Mexico National Team already has its first problem: it will be without one of its most important players for the matches against the USMNT, Honduras and El Salvador.

After 11 games played, the Qualifiers standings have Canada at the top with 25 points, followed by the United States and Mexico, both tied with 21 points. The 3 direct tickets to Qatar 2022 that FIFA grants to Concacaf are for them so far.

However, a small slip-up in the last three remaining matches could complicate qualification for Qatar 2022 for both Mexico and the USMNT, as Panama is chasing them from fourth place. That is the importance of their match on March 24 at Azteca Stadium. A victory will almost mean to be in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Mexico's important absence to face the United States in Qualifiers

Tata Martino's team is not living its best moment. The squad that was champion of the Golden Cup 2019 has been left behind and time is running out for the Argentine coach to find solutions on the field. However, the outlook is complicated for El Tri because it will not be able to count on one of its key players for the matches against the United States, Honduras, and El Salvador.

According to TUDN insider Gibran Araige, Mexico will be looking to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup without its captain and one of its most experienced players, Real Betis midfielder Andrés Guardado, who will not be able to recover from the injury he suffered against Atlético Madrid on March 6.

What injury will prevent Mexico from having Andres Guardado against the USMNT in the Qualifiers?

Just ten minutes into the match between Real Betis and Atlético Madrid in the Spanish League at the Benito Villamarín stadium, when Guardado asked to be substituted due to a muscle injury in his left hamstring, from which he has not yet healed.

Who can Tata Martino replace Guardado in the Mexico National Team?

Martino's 4-3-3 formation may not be altered despite the absence of the Betis midfielder. Due to his characteristics and his left-footed profile, Erick Gutiérrez, player of Dutch PSV, is the one who most resembles Andrés Guardado, so el Tri could line up with Edson Álvarez as Defensive Midfielder, and Hector Herrera and Gutiérrez as Attacking Midfielders.