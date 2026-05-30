Mexico vs Australia: Predicted lineups for pre-World Cup friendly

Mexico face Australia in a 2026 international friendly where both seek victory in their preparations for the World Cup. Here are the expected lineups.

Mexico face Australia in an international friendly as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with only a few days remaining before the tournament begins. Mexico will serve as hosts for the tournament as well as for this specific matchup, which will take place at the Rose Bowl.

El Vasco Aguirre and El Tri will look to string together another victory following their performance against Ghana, where they secured a 2-0 win, but they will do so with a different lineup in order to continue adjusting their ideal eleven for the most prestigious competition in the sporting world.

On the other side, the Socceroos have won their last two friendlies against Curacao and Cameroon, albeit unconvincingly. Before these victories, they had lost three matches in a row to the USA, Venezuela, and Colombia, scoring only one goal. The Aussies need to defeat this level of opposition to stand a chance of reaching the round of 32.

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Mexico’s predicted lineup

Mexico’s players will be desperate to impress before Aguirre names his official World Cup squad. Edson Alvarez may come into the lineup for some much-needed game time after shaking off an ankle problem.

Guillermo Martinez of Mexico.

Mexico predicted lineup: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Alejandro Gomez, Mateo Chavez; Edson Alvarez, Alvaro Fidalgo, and Luis Chavez; Alexis Vega, Raul Jimenez, and Julian Quinones.

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Australia’s probable lineup

Australia will miss key player Riley McGree due to an injury. Meanwhile, manager Popovic is likely to rest the likes of Irankunda and D’Agostino. The former scored twice in their recent victory over Curacao.

Australia expected lineup: Mat Ryan; Lucas Herrington, Alessandro Circati, Kye Rowles, Kai Trewin; Jackson Irvine; Aiden O Neill, Connor Metcalfe; Aziz Behich, Awer Mabil, Ajdin Hrustic.