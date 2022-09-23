Mexico and Colombia clash in an international friendly at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Here, you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream online this game in the United States.

Qatar 2022 might be the only thing people care about, and we can't judge them. The FIFA World Cup is less than two months away from us, but Mexico have to make sure they arrive at the tournament in great form. Therefore, they'll face Colombia in an international friendly during the September window. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US.

El Tri have a point to prove after going through a rough patch in the last year. Mexico ended up qualifying for Qatar, but Gerardo Martino faced a lot of criticism as his team's performances fell short of expectations.

Meanwhile, the Cafeteros begin a new process after missing out on a World Cup berth. Nestor Lorenzo has taken the reins of Colombia, who now have to move on in order to come back stronger for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Mexico vs Colombia: Date

Mexico and Colombia face each other on Tuesday, September 27, in an international friendly at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Mexican national team is preparing for Qatar, while the Colombian side has its sights set on the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia in the US

The game to be played between Mexico and Colombia will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.