Canada vs Chile: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on September 26, 2026

Canada face Chile at BMO Field in a September 26 international friendly as both teams begin a new cycle after the 2026 World Cup. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Canada vs Chile Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, September 26, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One,

How to watch Canada vs Chile in the USA

Canada vs Chile will be available in the United States on FOX Soccer Plus, with streaming options through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Canada vs Chile for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo customers can potentially watch Canada vs Chile through the 5-day free trial. The platform’s official page for the match currently advertises the game with “Try for free – cancel anytime”.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Canada vs Chile is a friendly, but the September 26 meeting carries significance for both national teams because it comes at the beginning of a new international cycle following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For Canada, it is also a homecoming: BMO Field will host the national team’s first match on Canadian soil since the World Cup, where the co-hosts reached the round of 16.

The match also gives them an early chance to prepare for its next competitive assignment. Canada already has a place in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League A quarterfinals, meaning the November knockout stage will be the team’s next competitive challenge.

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The September window against Chile and Peru, followed by the October meeting with the United States, gives Jesse Marsch an opportunity to evaluate his squad against different styles of opposition before those quarterfinals.

Chile enter the friendly with a different objective. La Roja failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after finishing last in the South American qualifying standings, and the September-October window marks the beginning of a rebuilding process under Nicolas Cordova.

What time is the Canada vs Chile match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, September 26, at 7:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM

Key takeaways

Canada vs Chile airs in the United States on FOX Soccer Plus, with streaming on Fubo and FOX One.

Eligible new Fubo users can stream the game via a five-day free trial.

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