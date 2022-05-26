Mexico and Nigeria national teams will play in a 2022 International Friendly. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

After Mexico clinched their spot in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, they started to prepare a series of friendly matchups that will prepare them properly for the world’s top tournament. The team managed by Gerardo Martino will have 3 friendly matchups in the upcoming week, the first one against Nigeria. If you are in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The matchup between Mexico against Nigeria will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). This will be the first matchup played at US soil before heading up to the CONCACAF Nations League tournament.

After this game, Mexico will face Uruguay on Thursday, June 2 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and Ecuador on Sunday, June 5 at the Soldier Field In Chicago, Illinois. These matchups will be right before the CONCACAF Nations League to be played on June.

Mexico National team probable lineup

This matchup will be useful for the Argentine manager Gerardo Martino prior to the CONCACAF Nations League. Those games may be useful to evaluate a more deep list of players that didn't have a chance before. However, the starting XI won't be so different than what was seen before.

Mexico National team starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Nestor Araujo, Jesus Gallardo; Erick Gutierrez, Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo; Uriel Antona, Raul Jimenez and Alexis Vega.

Nigeria National team probable lineup

Whereas Nigeria already eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup Finals, the African side is preparing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast. This game will be the first under the new coach Jose Peseiro. The Portuguese manager cames after being head coach for Venenzuela.

Nigeria National team starting XI: Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, Oghenekaro, Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis, Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.