Mexico is preparing for Qatar 2022 with some international friendlies, and now is turn for Paraguay to face El Tri. Here are the predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Mexico vs Paraguay: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Friendly international game in the US

The final tests are coming for Mexico as El Tri prepares for Qatar 2022. Now, they will face Paraguay in one of their last games in America before traveling to the other side of the world. Here you will find all the information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the game. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

It has been a rollercoaster for Mexico in the last couple of years. They ended thirds in the Concacaf Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and they lost several games to the United States recently, which made their fans very angry. Now, El Tri wants the best preparation for the FIFA World Cup to finally succeed in this tournament.

As for their rival, unfortunately they didn't make it to Qatar 2022. In a rough CONMEBOL Qualification, Paraguay ended with 16 points with only three victories, seven draws and eight matches lost. But now, they are back to activity to help the Mexican squad prepare as best as possible for the FIFA World Cup.

Mexico vs Paraguay: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2022.

Time: 21:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Mexico vs Paraguay: Times by State in the US

ET: 21:00 PM

CT: 20:00 PM

MT: 19:00 PM

PT: 18:00 PM

Mexico vs Paraguay: Storylines

Mexico will have some friendly games before travelling to Europe, where they will also meet some other national teams to play with. Unfortunately, El Tri recently lost Jesus Corona for the World Cup, but the rest of the squad is motivated to succeed in their teammate's name next November.

As for Paraguay, the South American squad is undergoing a rough time. They have been unable to make a good transition in their roster and they ended far from qualification spots to Qatar 2022. The next four years will be very important for them to get a ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mexico vs Paraguay in the U.S.

This Friendly international match between Mexico and Paraguay will be available on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial to enjoy this and other games. Other options: TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com.

Mexico vs Paraguay: Predictions And Odds

Obviously, Mexico is seen as the favorites for the oddsmakers with a -110 to win the game. A draw is listed with a +245, while a victory for Paraguay would end in a +320 to cashout.

DraftKings Mexico -110 Tie +245 Paraguay +320

* Odds via DraftKings