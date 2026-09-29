USA vs Chile: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on September 29, 2026

USA and Chile meet at Energizer Park in St. Louis for an international friendly as both teams begin a new chapter after the 2026 World Cup. Find out how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USA vs Chile Tournament Friendly Date Tuesday, September 29, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels TNT, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Live Stream Fubo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock

How to watch USA vs Chile in the USA

USA vs Chile will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Universo in the United States, with streaming available through Fubo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO NOW and Peacock.

Can I watch USA vs Chile for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch USA vs Chile through a 5-day free trial. It currently lists a five-day trial for its featured plans, although the company notes that trial availability can vary by plan and may be discontinued.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

USA vs Chile is the second match of the USMNT‘s new four-game cycle under Mauricio Pochettino, with the friendly coming just three days after the United States faces Peru in Orlando.

The September window continues with Mexico on October 3 and Canada on October 6, giving Pochettino four matches to evaluate his squad as the program begins preparations for the 2030 World Cup. U.S. Soccer described the September-October schedule as the start of a new chapter for the national team.

Malik Tillman #17 of the United States (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The USMNT’s roster reflects that transition. Pochettino selected 28 players, including 13 members of the 2026 World Cup squad and 13 uncapped players. The group has an average age of just 22 years and nine months, while 16 players are currently with European clubs. One of the biggest storylines is the inclusion of 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan, alongside other young prospects such as Julian Hall, Cole Campbell, Justin Ellis and Peyton Miller.

Chile are also entering a new phase under Nicolas Cordova, who is serving as interim head coach after Ricardo Gareca’s departure following the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

La Roja’s 30-player group for the North American tour includes established players such as Gabriel Suazo, Paulo Diaz, Dario Osorio, Marcelino Nunez, Lucas Cepeda and Ben Brereton Diaz, while younger additions such as Jetzen Lopez and Zidane Yanez are also part of the group.

Advertisement

What time is the USA vs Chile match?

USA vs Chile kicks off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The match begins at 7:00 PM local time in St. Louis, and U.S. Soccer officially lists the kickoff as 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET.