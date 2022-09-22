The Mexico National Team knows that if it does not apply itself to the full in the match against Peru there could be negative consequences for its morale in the run-up to Qatar 2022. We reveal the 22 players who are likely to play in this international friendly match.

Qatar 2022 is the thought that keeps 32 National Teams around the world awake at night. The FIFA World Cup is drawing ever closer and those competing in it have to prepare as best they can. That is why Mexico will use Peru as a dangerous sparring partner. Here you will find the probable lineups for this match that you can watch for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

The duel between Mexicans and Peruvians to be played on September 24 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, is the penultimate opportunity for El Tri's manager, Gerardo Martino, to clear up doubts about which players he can count on for the upcoming World Cup.

That is where Peru fits the profile of a perfect match. A team hungry for redemption after losing the opportunity to qualify for Qatar 2022 against Australia. This led to the end of a cycle (Ricardo Gareca) and the beginning of a new era with Juan Reynoso as manager. All the players called up will give their all to earn the consideration of the former manager of Cruz Azul of Mexico.

Mexico's probable line-up against Peru

That's right, being a friendly match suggested by FIFA, it would be assumed that Martino would have all the players he wanted to use against Mexico. However, injuries have hit his plans and he will not be able to use Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton), Luis Romo, Hector Herrera, Jorge Sanchez (Ajax) or Rogelio Funes Mori.

Gerardo Martino's main doubts are at right back, as he is looking for a substitute for Ajax's Jorge Sanchez; the pair of inside midfielders to accompany Edson Alvarez; the winger who can take the place of the injured Jesus Tecatito Corona and the center forward, as his favorite striker, Raul Jimenez, is suffering from a pubis injury that could even keep him out of Qatar 2022.

The XI of Mexico vs. Peru: Guillermo Ochoa; Kevin Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez, Erick Gutierrez; Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega.

Peru's probable lineup against Mexico

Juan Maximo Reynoso is looking for a fresh start with the Peruvian team. Reynoso fulfills his dream of leading his country. He is a local idol and, interestingly, has a great reputation in Mexico where he was a champion with Cruz Azul, both as a player and as a manager. His style of play is intense both in attack and defensive pressure, something that tends to hurt Martino's Tri.

Reynoso has a predilection for two systems of play, the 4-3-3 and the 4-2-3-1. His squad includes players who play or played in Mexico such as Pedro Gallese, Luis Advíncula, Pedro Aquino, Christian Cueva, Raúl Ruidiaz or Santiago Ormeño.

The XI of Peru vs. Mexico: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Nilson Loyola; Pedro Aquino, Renato Tapia, Piero Quispe, Christian Cueva, Christofer Gonzales; Gianluca Lapadula.