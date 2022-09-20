The last tests for Qatar 2022 are underway and now Mexico will have a rough test against Peru. In this article you will find all the information about how to buy tickets for the international friendly game at Rose Bowl Stadium.

The invitations for the 32 teams that will participate in the next FIFA World Cup are set. Now, Mexico will try to get the best rivals to prepare for Qatar 2022 and Peru is one of those. For this international friendly, here are all the details about how to buy tickets to enter the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Mexico didn't enter Qatar 2022 in the best moment. They are going through rough times, but they managed to qualify and be one of Conacaf's representative teams. They will be in a tough group alongside Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia and will try to give their best to advance to the next round.

As for Peru, their story is, unfortunately, a sad one. They had a great run in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers and had to face Australia for a ticket to the FIFA World Cup, where they were kicked out in penalties and the dream was no longer alive.

Mexico vs Peru: Date

Mexico will face Peru in an international friendly game this Saturday, September 24, at Rose Bowl Stadium. This will be the first match for El Tri before leaving to Europe, where they will end with their preparation duels.

How to buy tickets for Mexico vs Peru at Rose Bowl Stadium

You can buy tickets for the game between Mexico and Peru in Gametime by clicking right here! They have verified tickets at the lowest price guaranteed to enjoy this and more events around the world.