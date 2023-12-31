Arsenal and Mikel Arteta were leaders of the Premier League on Christmas Day. One week later, the Gunners fell all the way to fourth place after consecutive losses against West Ham and Fulham.

Of course, the doubts have emerged around a team which last season lost a 7-point advantage to Manchester City. When asked if there are any changes coming, this was the answer by Arteta.

“What happened today, it cannot happen again. Today’s performance is the worst that we’ve had this season. We weren’t good enough, simple as that. We lost a game a few days ago that we deserved to win but today we were nowhere near the level.”

Will Arsenal make any signings in January transfer window?

Though thousands of fans expect some addition to Arsenal’s roster, it seems that Mikel Arteta is ready to face the final stretch of the season, at the Champions League and the Premier League, with the same players.

“We have to improve with players that after 20 league games we had the chance to be the best in the league. With these players. So, they are really good and we’re going to continue with them.”

Who will win the 2023-2024 Premier League?

Liverpool are currently leaders of the 2023-2024 Premier League with 42 points and a pending match on Monday against Newcastle. Aston Villa also have 42 points and the biggest leap in recent days came from Manchester City.

After winning the FIFA Club World Cup, Pep Guardiola’s team saw many of their rivals fall and their victory over Sheffield United put them with 40 points and one less game. They’re back in the hunt and suddenly became the odds favorites to hoist the trophy.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have 40 points followed by Tottenham (39), West Ham (33), Manchester United (31), Brighton (30) and Newcastle (29).