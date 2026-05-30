When are PSG playing Aston Villa in 2026 UEFA Super Cup?

PSG have conquered Europe following their triumph over Arsenal in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. Now, they will be up for a test against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup.

It’s happened again. PSG are the kings of Europe for the second consecutive season. Following a nail-biting victory over Arsenal at Puskas Arena, Les Parisiens have gone back-to-back in the UEFA Champions League. How fitting that PSG did so in Budapest, nicknamed the Paris of the East. Not only have PSG secured the Champions League’s prize money, they’ve secured a meeting against Aston Villa in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

However, that’s still a ways ahead in the calendar. Coming off the win over Arsenal, Many players on PSG will now be headed to the 2026 World Cup. When they get back from the biggest tournament in international soccer, they’ll have more than enough time to rest and gear up for the UEFA Super Cup.

The 2026 UEFA Super Cup will be held on Wednesday, August 12th. Just as it did in the Champions League, PSG will vie to repeat as Super Cup champions, as well. Last year, Les Parisiens defeated Tottenham in a penalty shootout after coming back from down 2-0. As for Aston Villa, they have won an European Super Cup before. The Villains will chase their first under the UEFA format.

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2026 UEFA Super Cup details

On August 12, PSG and Aston Villa will meet at Stadion Salzburg in Austria. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central European Time). Stadion Salzburg, home of FC Salzburg, will host a club final for the first time.

Party like it’s 2025: PSG are back-to-back champions.

In the country that cradled renowned musicians like Mozart and Beethoven, PSG and Aston Villa have been treated to pleasant tunes. The two sides were victorious in their last visits to Austria. PSG defeated Red Bull Salzburg by a score of 3-0 in a league-phase match during the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. As for Villa, they took down Red Bull Salzburg in January 2026 in an electric 3-2 showdown, en route to their latest continental conquest.

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PSG’s road to Super Cup

PSG finished 11th in the league-phase standings of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. They eliminated AS Monaco in the play-off round by an aggregate score of 5-4. In the round of 16, Les Parisiens knocked Chelsea out in dominant fashion by an aggregate score of 8-2. PSG also steamrolled Liverpool in the quarterfinals with back-to-back 2-0 wins at Parc des Princes and Anfield.

In the semifinals, the reigning champions took down Bayern Munich in a final before the final by an aggregate score of 6-5. In the final, PSG needed a penalty shootout to take down Arsenal, who finished as runner-ups without losing a game, and have nothing to show for but a silver, second-place medal.

Aston Villa’s path to UEFA Super Cup

Aston Villa finished second in the league-phase standings of the UEFA Europa League, securing 21 of a possible 24 points. In the round of 16, the Villains knocked out LOSC Lille by an aggregate score of 3-0. In the quarterfinals, Aston Villa routed Bologna by an aggregate score of 7-1.

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A 4-0 win in the second leg against Nottingham Forest was more than enough to overcome the 1-0 loss in the first leg, and the Villains were off to the final. In the championship match, the Villains dominated from start to finish, defeating Freiburg by a score of 3-0. Aston Villa scored 17 goals and allowed just 2 during the knockout stages, en route to one of the most dominant performances in UEFA Europa League history.