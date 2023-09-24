After last season’s historic downfall, Arsenal are trying to dethrone Manchester City in the Premier League. However, it’s not going to be an easy task for Mikel Arteta as Pep Guardiola and his players look unstoppable with a perfect start. Six games, six wins.

That’s why the Gunners couldn’t afford to lose points at home against Tottenham in the famous North London derby. It was the most expected game on Matchday 6.

The rivalry didn’t disappoint. It was an exciting 2-2 tie at Emirates Stadium which thrilled millions of soccer fans around the world. Nevertheless, at least for Arsenal and Arteta, things might have been different.

Mikel Arteta’s reaction after Jorginho makes big mistake against Tottenham

Arsenal had a very disappointing North London derby as they wasted twice a massive advantage over Tottenham. They took the lead with an own goal by Cuti Romero in minute 26′, but Son Heung-Min answered before halftime (42′).

Then, the Gunners seemed to have everything under control when Bukayo Saka converted a penalty kick in minute 54′. It was a 2-1 lead to keep the pace with Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings.

The problem was that, just a few seconds later, Jorginho made a terrible mistake and Son Heung-Min capitalized to score the 2-2. Mikel Arteta’s reaction on the field went viral as Arsenal let two points slip away.

However, Arsenal’s coach gave full support to the Italian player during a postgame interview with Sky Sports. “I love him. Errors are part of football. We are all with him. No doubts. We feel like we lost two points. We scored the goal, they scored straight away, you know? Emotionally, I think that was a difficult one to take.”