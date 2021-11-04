Milan and Inter will square off at the San Siro in Milan on the Matchday 12 of the 2021-22 Serie A season on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 3:45 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Derby della Madonnina Italian league soccer match in the US.
This will be their 175th Serie A meeting. Interestingly, Internazionale are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 67 occasions so far; AC Milan have grabbed a triumph 52 times to this day, and a great number of even 55 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on February 21, 2021, when the Nerazzurri cruised past the Rossoneri with a final result of 3-0. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021/2022 Serie A season.
Milan vs Inter: Date
The 2021-22 Serie A Round 12 Derby della Madonnina game between Milan and Inter will be played on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the San Siro in Milan.
Milan vs Inter: Time by State in the US
ET: 3:45 PM
CT: 2:45 PM
MT: 1:45 PM
PT: 12:45 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch Milan vs Inter in Serie A 2021-22
The Derby della Madonnina game to be played between Milan and Inter on the 12th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States.