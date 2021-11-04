Milan and Inter will clash off on Sunday at San Siro in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Find out here when the Derby della Madonnina will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Milan and Inter will square off at the San Siro in Milan on the Matchday 12 of the 2021-22 Serie A season on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 3:45 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Derby della Madonnina Italian league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 175th Serie A meeting. Interestingly, Internazionale are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 67 occasions so far; AC Milan have grabbed a triumph 52 times to this day, and a great number of even 55 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 21, 2021, when the Nerazzurri cruised past the Rossoneri with a final result of 3-0. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021/2022 Serie A season.

Milan vs Inter: Date

The 2021-22 Serie A Round 12 Derby della Madonnina game between Milan and Inter will be played on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the San Siro in Milan.

Milan vs Inter: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Milan vs Inter in Serie A 2021-22

The Derby della Madonnina game to be played between Milan and Inter on the 12th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States.