Millonarios and Fluminense will face each other in the first leg of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores Second Phase this Tuesday, February 22 at 7:30 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this CL game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The second phase of the qualifying stage begins, in which 16 teams will participate seeking to be in phase 3, an instance in which it will finally be decided which four teams will accompany the 28 already classified to make up the 32 teams that will compete in the phase of groups of the Conmebol Libertadores 2022.

Millionarios of Colombia have 17 points in 8 games in the Colombian League, and are one of the pursuers of Deportes Tolima, the leader of the standings. Fluminense in the Campeonato Carioca have 7 wins in 8 games and are leaders of the tournament. Without a doubt it will be a duel between two teams that are in a very good condition.

Millonarios vs Fluminense: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, Bogota, Colombia

Millonarios vs Fluminense: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Millonarios vs Fluminense: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game played by these two rivals for the first leg of phase 2 of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores Qualifying Stage will be the first between the two in history. Against Colombian rivals, Fluminense won 5 times, lost 2 and drew 1; while Millonarios against rivals from Brazil won 6, lost 7 and drew 2.

Millonarios vs Fluminense: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Millonarios are the favorite with +115 odds, while Fluminense have +225. A tie would finish in a +190 payout.

Caliente Millonarios +115 Tie +190 Fluminense +225

