The 26-year-old Argentine midfielder is being questioned for his involvement in a fight at a party in his native Cordoba where he pulled a gun and pistol whipped a minor.

Emanuel Reynoso is on vacation after a long MLS season with Minnesota United, which ended in the first round of the playoffs against MLS Cup finalist Portland Timbers. Reynoso went to his native Cordoba in Argentina where he would eventually find himself caught in an incident involving a gun and a minor.

According to Dario Ole, Reynoso was brought in for questioning on Tuesday after being singled out by a 16-year-old boy as the culprit of hitting the minor with a gun that caused a severe blackeye and threatening the same minor in the Ituzaingó neighborhood in Cordoba. According to the minor’s account, Reynoso was at a party with friends when the minor showed up to the same event and was singled out by Reynoso for “not being from the neighborhood” and showed the minor a gun before allegedly attacking him.

Now the case is in the hands of prosecutor Milagros Gorgas who will gather evidence and go through all the legal proceedings. Minnesota United already issued a statement that they are monitoring the situation carefully.

Emanuel Reynoso accused of attacking a minor with a gun

According to Cadena 3, Emanuel Reynoso was at the party in question, but it is not known if he was indeed the person to hit the minor with a weapon or if he even had a weapon on his person. The minor stated that not only did Reynoso hit the 16-year-old, but Reynoso’s friends robbed the boy of his belongings.

The charges brought against the Minnesota United player are threats with a weapon, minor injury, and calamitous robbery. It is the second time Reynoso has been accused of carrying a firearm, in 2017 the then Talleres de Córdoba player was involved in a shootout in the same neighborhood.