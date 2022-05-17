Los Angeles Galaxy will visit Minnesota United for MLS Matchday 12. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Los Angeles Galaxy want to reach the highest of standings when they visit Minnesota United for MLS Matchday 12. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

The locals, with 14 points, are only 1 point away from the qualification zone for the quarterfinals of this MLS 2022. That is why a victory could place them within that zone, and although there is still a long way to go and many things can change between now and Matchday 34, it is always better to be within the qualification zone so as not to suffer at the end.

In the case of the LA Galaxy, they are very close to the leaders of the Western Conference, Los Angeles FC, who have 23 points against the 19 of the Galaxy. A victory for them added to a defeat for the leaders would leave the difference to only 1 point (always depending on the results of other teams) and that is why the Los Angeles team will go for that.

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Field, Minnesota

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two teams there are 10 games recorded in history, in which the Los Angeles Galaxy have prevailed as the dominators, winning more than half of the games: 6 in total, while Minnesota United only won on one occasion. In addition, there were 3 draws.

The last MLS match between the two teams took place on November 8, 2021, on that occasion a quite interesting game took place with a 3-3 draw with goals from Adrien Hunou, Robin Lod and Julian Araujo (OG) for Minnesota United; and Sebastian Lletget and Javier Hernandez (2) for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

How to watch or live stream Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy in the US

Minnesota United and Los Angeles Galaxy will play for the Matchday 12 of the MLS this Wednesday, May 18 at 8:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on ESPN+.

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Minnesota United the favorite with +140 odds, while LA Galaxy have +195. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

Caesars Minnesota United +140 Tie +240 La Galaxy +195

*Odds via Caesars