Houston Dynamo wants to revamp its team to better compete in the 2022 MLS season. With a new majority owner in Ted Segal, the squad is searching to change its shape by taking advantage of an International midfielder that Diego Simeone usually ignores in Atletico Madrid, reports say.

In June 2021, businessman Ted Segal became the new majority owner of Dynamo. Segal's goal since then has been to revitalize a team that has looked rudderless for many seasons, save for a single, brief moment of glory in 2018 when it won the only U.S. Open Cup in its history.

To avoid finishing a third consecutive MLS season as the worst team in the Western Conference, Houston Dynamo hired Paulo Nagamura as its new head coach. A tough mission for the rookie Brazilian coach, who has never managed a first-team before and has one of the most limited squads in the league.

Atletico Madrid's international midfielder to join Houston Dynamo

According to TUDN host and narrator Luis Omar Tapia, Houston Dynamo has reportedly already reached an agreement to sign Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, who is usually overlooked by Atletico Madrid coach Diego Pablo Simeone (only 71 appearances in 3 seasons).

Herrera would join Paulo Nagamura's team until the summer, as his contract with the Colchoneros expires until then. The nearly 32-year-old arrived in Madrid in 2019 as a free player after 6 seasons at FC Porto where he became a club icon and captain.

According to a report published on the MLS website, Hector Herrera would be one of the 3 Designated players of the Houston Dynamo, confirming his place as one of the club's key players. For Herrera, this would be a great reason to accept to come to American soccer as he wants to have more regularity ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that he would play with Mexico.

Hector Herrera has played 2 World Cups so far with el Tri (Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018), with whom he boasts 93 appearances and 10 goals scored. He started his professional path in soccer with Club Pachuca in 2010. Another one of the achievements of his brilliant career is the Olympic gold medal he conquered for Mexico in London 2012.