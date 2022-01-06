Around the MLS rumor mill we go with two of the hottest transfers of the winter: Albert Rusnák and Facundo Torres.

The MLS offseason continues to delight as the league has announced record outgoing sales and have yet to really announce any incoming deals of note. While Toronto FC’s signing of Lorenzo Insigne looks all but done, two other players are also close to signing with their respective clubs.

The players in question are RSL’s Albert Rusnák and Orlando City’s target Facundo Torres. Rusnák was the subject of a crazy 24 hours of rumors and supposed deals which have yet to materialize. Torres on the other hand continues to be quiet much to the dismay of Orlando City fans.

Here are where both players stand at the moment and what their current situation is. Here is what’s up with Albert Rusnák and Facundo Torres in the MLS rumor mill.

Albert Rusnák

If you follow Twitter, Rusnák was off to the LA Galaxy, then to the Seattle Sounders, somehow made it to Saudi Arabia and late last night according to Callum Williams, Boca Juniors of Argentina were monitoring the situation of the RSL playmaker.

The possibility of Rusnák going to Boca Juniors is not out of the question, Boca can realistically pay his salary, but the player would be a harder sell for the Boca faithful. Keith Costigan reported on the same day that the Boca Juniors rumor started that Rusnák would play for the Galaxy. The Sounders are also interested in Rusnák, which means the player has options although a move to Los Angeles is very much in the cards, if the player and club can agree on the right price.

Facundo Torres

Out of Uruguay, Facundo Torres showed up to preseason with Peñarol, as the Uruguayan giants still expect Orlando City to pay a bit more than the reported $10 million for 70% of the player’s rights. Martin Charquero reported that the negotiations have stalled but are set to resume this week with an announcement coming as early as this week or early next week according to a source. Torres’ family is pushing the club hard to accept the MLS team’s offer.