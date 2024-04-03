Will Lionel Messi play tonight?

Lionel Messi’s presence for tonight’s game remains uncertain. In his pre-game press conference Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino refused to confirm whether the Argentine star will start or not, so it will probably be a game-time decision.

The 36-year-old hasn’t played since March 13, when he was subbed out against Nashville with a hamstring injury. Leo has already missed Inter Miami’s last three games and was also ruled out of Argentina’s friendlies in March.