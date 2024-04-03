The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup is back with an exciting showdown between Inter Miami and Monterrey. Follow the game live with Bolavip and find out everything you need to know as it happens!
Tonight's match officials
These will be tonight's match officials:
REF: WALTER LOPEZ (Guatemala)
AR1: KEYTZEL CORRALES (Nicaragua)
AR2: RAYMUNDO FELIZ (Dominican Republic)
4TH: BRYAN LOPEZ (Guatemala)
VAR: RICARDO MONTERO (Costa Rica)
VAR1: BENJAMIN PINEDA (Costa Rica)
Will Lionel Messi play tonight?
Lionel Messi’s presence for tonight’s game remains uncertain. In his pre-game press conference Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino refused to confirm whether the Argentine star will start or not, so it will probably be a game-time decision.
The 36-year-old hasn’t played since March 13, when he was subbed out against Nashville with a hamstring injury. Leo has already missed Inter Miami’s last three games and was also ruled out of Argentina’s friendlies in March.
Kick-off time and how to watch
The game between Inter Miami and Monterrey will get underway at 8 PM (ET).
For those in the US, there are different broadcast options: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 1 and TUDN USA.
But the game will be also broadcast in many other parts of the world.
Inter Miami host Monterrey
Welcome! Inter Miami and Monterrey face off in the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup tonight, and you can follow every moment of the game live here, with everything you need to know and minute by minute updates. Stay with us and don't miss a single thing!
