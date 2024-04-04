Reports out of Mexico are that Messi, Suarez, Alba, and Tata Martino all had some choice words for Monterrey manager “Tano” Ortiz and Messi also had something to say to referee Walter Lopez.

It might have been Inter Miami’s best game in franchise history up until 69th minute as Tata Martino’s side was holding one of the best teams in the region to a 1-0 lead. But then David Ruiz made a major mistake in getting himself red carded and Monterrey began to control the match and goals from Maxi Meza and Jorge Rodriguez canceled out Tomas Aviles’ first half goal to give Rayados a comfortable 2-1 series advantage.

Leg 2 is set for Wednesday, April 10th, and Inter Miami have an uphill climb, in need of 2 goals to win the series, a 1-0 victory will not be enough to continue in the Concacaf Champions Cup due to the away goals rule.

After the game things reportedly got heated between the faces of Inter Miami and Rayados manager Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz and later the referee of the match, Walter Lopez from Guatemala.

Inter Miami – Monterrey post-match mudslinging

According to Fernando Schwartz, Tata Martino, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Jordi Alba all went after the referee Walter Lopez to show their displeasure over certain calls made against the Florida side.

Then the group went to the Monterrey locker room and wanted to speak to manager Fernando Ortiz, unhappy about his words to the press that the referees would favor Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the series.

It is reported that Messi also spoke to Monterrey assistant coach Nicolás Sánchez. Monterrey submitted a formal complaint to Concacaf as a result.

Inter Miami now returns focus to MLS play as the club will play the Colorado Rapids, in another must win match to not lose ground in the MLS East, where Lionel Messi might see action for the first time since March.