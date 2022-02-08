Monterrey will face Al-Jazira in the match for the 5th place of the Club World Cup this Wednesday, February 9, at the Al Nahyan Stadium. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada.

Monterrey and Al Jazira will face each other for the 5th place of the Club World Cup at the Al Nahyan Stadium this Wednesday, February 8 at 8:30 AM (ET). Here you will find everything you need to know about this CWC game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the US and Canada on FuboTV (free trial).

Monterrey were a great disappointment in this 2022 Club World Cup. For the second phase of the competition, they had to face Al Ahly, a team that, although it had its strengths, was supposed to be inferior to the Rayados. However, the Mexicans couldn't beat them and lost 1-0. Now they will try to close their participation in the best way possible.

On the Al-Jazira side, they came to this Club World Cup by being champions of the host country's league, so they weren't even a continental champion. They passed the first phase by beating the weak Pirae (team from Tahiti) 4-1, but fell 6-1 to Al-Hilal in the second phase. Like Monterrey, they will seek to close their participation in the most decorous way possible.

Monterrey vs Al Jazira: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM (ET)

Location: Al-Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Live Stream in the US and Canada: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Monterrey vs Al Jazira: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

Monterrey vs Al Jazira: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play for the 5th place of the United Arab Emirates 2022 Club World Cup will be the first between them in history. Monterrey have only played twice against AFC rivals, both for the 2019 Club World Cup: against Al Sadd in the second phase (victory 3-2) and against Al Hilal for third place (2-2 and victory for the Mexicans on penalties 4-3).

How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Al Jazira in the US and Canada

This 5th place match of the Club World Cup between Monterrey and Al Jazira will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2.

Monterrey vs Al Jazira: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: unsurprisingly Monterrey are the favorite with -300 odds, while Al Jazira have +750. A draw would finish in a +425 payout.

Caliente Monterrey -300 Tie +425 Al Jazira +750

