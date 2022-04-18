Monterrey will play against Atlas for Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Atlas, reigning Liga MX champions, will visit Monterrey for Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here you find out about the match information, that includes when, where and how to watch the game. If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Monterrey and Atlas have 22 points each but Rayados have a +5 goal difference. Monterrey rank 4th and Atlas are 5th in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table. This will be a key game for both teams if they want to finish among the Top 4 by the end of the regular season.

The home team managed by Manuel Vucetich has a 4 consecutive winning streak at Estadio BBVA Bancomer. On the other hand, the team managed by Diego Cocca has won twice out of their last 5 games. Their last face-off in Monterrey, Rayados and Rojineros ended in a scoreless draw.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Date

Monterrey will play against the reigning champions Atlas for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Monterrey.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Monterrey vs Atlas: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between Monterrey and Atlas will be one of the best to watch on Matchday 15 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX at 10:00 PM (ET). If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes.