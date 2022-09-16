For Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament, Atlas will visit Monterrey. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US Liga MX Apertura 2022

Monterrey will play against Atlas for the Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between opposites in the standings of this Liga MX Apertura Tournament. On one side will be Monterrey, the immediate persecutors of the leaders, America; on the other, the penultimate, Atlas. The hosts, with only two games remaining in the regular season (Matchday 16 was played almost entirely in August), want to make sure they will be in the top 4.

Atlas are the defending champions oddly enough considering their current stats. Mathematically they still have a chance to enter the Requalification, but there are so many favorable results that should happen, that really the best thing that could happen to Atlas will be for this tournament to end as soon as possible.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Greater Monterrey, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Monterrey vs Atlas: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Monterrey vs Atlas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these rivals have faced each other in a total of 50 games, with Monterrey being the dominant players since they won almost 50% of the times: 23 games in total. Atlas obtained 12 victories and the statistic is completed with 15 draws.

The last recorded game between these two rivals took place on April 21, 2022 for Matchday 15 of this year's Clausura tournament (which Atlas would later win). On that occasion no differences were drawn, and the result was 0-0.

How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Atlas in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, September 17 at the Estadio BBVA for the Matchday 15 of Liga MX between Monterrey and Atlas will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Monterrey are the favorite with 1.50 odds, while Atlas have 6.25. A tie would finish in a 4.10 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Monterrey 1.50 Tie 4.10 Atlas 6.25

*Odds via BetMGM